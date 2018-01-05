MANATEE COUNTY – As some cold weather shelters reach capacity this week, it’s not easy for the homeless to stay warm.

The non-profit, The Blessing Bags Project, started four years ago by a group of volunteers. This week, they handed out pizza, hygiene products, clothing and blankets to help the homeless stay warm in Manatee County.

President and co-founder Betsy Plante says the homeless need people to care about them and let them know they are not forgotten

“I do know these people. Every person here has a story. The one thing you can give a homeless person is your time. I love them as much as my own family.”

The Blessing Bags Project is always in need of donations and volunteers.