NOKOMIS – A Nokomis boy provides ‘child support’ in a new game show.

Commercials for “Child Support,” a new prime-time game show on ABC, feature an eight-year-old boy in a bow tie answering what seems like the most obscure of questions.

That boy is eight-year-old Clark Walkup from Nokomis. According to the Herald-Tribune, Clark, a third-grader at the Pine View School, is a member of Mensa who plays the piano and studies tae kwon do, and he loves to share his knowledge.

“Child Support” features Clark and other youngsters helping adults answer questions in the quiz show hosted by Ricky Gervais and actor Fred Savage.