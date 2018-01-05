PALMETTO – Leonardo Rojas is going to Puerto Rico for the first time to assist with power restoration.

The Palmetto-based engineer and service planner for Florida Power and Light says this trip is especially meaningful.

“Other friends, and friends I consider family and I want to go and help the people of Puerto Rico get their power back on because it’s such a fundamental part of life,” said Rojas.

Hurricane Maria made landfall back in September ripping through the islands infrastructure, leaving thousands in the dark. Nearly four months later, half of the island remains without electricity.

“You gotta get food and water and you gotta get people their power back on… and it’s been a lot of work trying to get the power back on in Puerto Rico,” said Governor Rick Scott.

Many volunteer but a select few are chosen. “You know it’s a great feeling knowing that I’m going to be doing something good for the community and our brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico.”

Rojas will be accompanied by 140 other workers assessing the damage caused by the category five storm damage.

“Also know that there is going to be a lot of hard labor, work a lot of hours but I’m really excited for the opportunity,” said Rojas.

FPL is confident they will successfully complete their mission after restoring power to millions after Hurricane Irma.

“We had the largest restoration workforce in company history and we had companies come as far north as Canada as far west as California, so this isn’t unheard of,” said Tyler Mauldin, Spokesperson for FPL.

Not realizing how good we have it until it’s taken away.

“Some people don’t understand how hard it is to get power from one place to another its miles and miles of lines and infrastructure. Some people forget it takes years to build this and it doesn’t get rebuild very quickly,” said Rojas.

FPL does not have set date as to when they will return. They will stay in Puerto Rico for as long as they are needed.