BRADENTON – Someone keeps stealing fire extinguishers out of the Bradenton municipal parking garage.

Jim McLellan, Public Works Director, said the extinguishers are “disappearing at a ridiculous rate,” from the garage located on the corner of 12th Street West and Eighth Avenue West.

The thefts are baffling, but not uncommon. Fire extinguishers are required by law to be at the public’s disposal in case of an emergency, which leaves them vulnerable to theft.

At about $200 apiece, it can get expensive when they go missing on a regular basis, but more important are the safety concerns.

According to the Bradenton Herald, as far as the extinguisher thefts go, if anyone has information or sees something suspicious, they can call the non-emergency number at 941-932-9300.