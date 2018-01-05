SARASOTA – In this week’s edition of “Feel Good Friday,” SNN’s Grant Boxleitner spent time at the Sarasota Garden Club, where members are getting ready for the Sarasota Orchid Society Annual Show.

The two-day event will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium, featuring several vendors, raffles and plenty of orchids.

Sarasota Garden Club Treasurer Penny Thomas talks about these special plants and what makes them thrive for growers at home.

