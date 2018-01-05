SARASOTA – Three people were arrested Thursday in a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office undercover drug sting.

According to the Sheriff’s Office release, the investigation began in late 2017 when Cody Frost, 20, sold fentanyl to undercover detectives on four separate times in November and December, out of his home at 4636 Garcia Avenue in Sarasota.

On Thursday, detectives executed a search warrant on the home where they recovered several prescription opioids, marijuana, needles, baggies and other drug paraphernalia. Frost and roommates Theodore Phillips and Michelle Corbin were all arrested and taken to the Sarasota County Jail.

Frost faces four counts of sale of fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a church and remains in custody on $60,000 bond. Phillips, 57, is charged with possession of oxycodone with intent to sell and possession of narcotic equipment. Corbin, 48, is charged with possession of marijuana and possession of narcotic equipment.

Phillips and Corbin were both released Thursday on a combined $9,000 bond.