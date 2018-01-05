BRADENTON – The City of Bradenton says more training is needed after October’s confusing boil water notice.

A brief power outage in October led to an unusual citywide boil water notice for every resident on city water, but it was the ensuing confusion that lasted for days that had city officials scrambling for a solution.

The issue that caused the problem was a lack of communication between the water treatment plant’s high-service pump and the automatic system that kicks the generators into action.

The Bradenton Herald reports in the meantime, staff is working with the city’s information technology and geographical information system to better tie the automated system to customers directly involved with future boil-water notices. They are also looking to utilize social media since the city doesn’t have any pages.

They believe Twitter is the best first step.