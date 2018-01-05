BRADENTON – The Bradenton Fire Department responds to an apartment building structure fire Thursday, January 4.

At 6:29 P.M., the BFD responded at Sun Chase Apartments in the 6000 block of 30th Avenue West. They found smoke and flames showing from multiple apartments. The blaze was put out shortly after. There were no reported injuries but four pets were lost in the fire.

Seventeen residents in eight apartments were displaced. The Red Cross provided assistance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.