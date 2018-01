BRADENTON- A car flipped on its side after colliding with another vehicle Friday night.

It happened just before 5 pm Friday at the intersection of Cortez Road and Cape Vista Drive in Bradenton.

The Bradenton Fire Department and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene. Deputies reduced westbound traffic to one lane on Cortez Road causing delays.

Injuries are not available at this time and the investigation is ongoing.