BRADENTON- A Bradenton apartment building catches fire Thursday night, displacing 17 residents.

“Literally in just minutes…matchbox,” said neighbor, David Anderson.

A two-story Bradenton apartment building…up in flames. Bradenton Fire Department responded to a structure fire just after 6:30 Thursday evening.

Within minutes, the fire engulfed most of the building.

“The first due company responded in the Sun Chase Apartments just down the road about 1,000 feet or so. From the time that we received the call from the time we arrived on scene it was just over two minutes. So it was a very quick response to get our first crews on scene,” said Assistant Fire Chief of Bradenton Fire Department, David Ezell.

Quick enough for residents to escape.

“The majority of them, people were able to self-evacuate their family and their pets,” Ezell said.

Its cause is under investigation. Ezell said, “It appears to be electrical in nature. There’s no indication of arson or anything along that nature.”

After smelling smoke from inside his apartment, neighbor, David Anderson saw the fire from across the lake.

“The first floor you see catching on fire first and then what happened was on the second floor, it just went up pretty fast. It seemed like there was a small explosion and flames shot out about 15 to 20 feet off the second balcony,” Anderson said.

With nearly 30 personnel on scene, the fire was contained in under 20 minutes.

Ezell says no one was injured from the incident. But now residents are placed in the care of the American Red Cross.