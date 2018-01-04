PALMETTO – The First Baptist Church in Palmetto received what some would call a blessing from above.

“Sundays we average about 1000 people in attendance,” said Senior Pastor Phillip Hamm.

As the church continues to grow, space has become a problem.

“Each building functions in a great way but there is difficulty getting from one building to the next,” said Hamm.

Church leaders are constructing a new welcome center, creating a more secure children’s area and an elevator service for the elderly and office spaces.

The church intended to build the welcome slowly in order to avoid going into a debt, but then someone made an anonymous donation of $2 million.

“Basically, what they said is we like to help churches get out of debt, Pastor Phillip do you have any debt and I said not yet but we’re about to cause we are developing and I shared the whole vision with them,” said Hamm.

The donation allows them to the welcome center faster. Construction will begin mid- January around the same time the church opened 126 years ago.

“We’re not building this just for us to build something or leave a legacy. We’re building this in order to welcome our community and what we told folks is we want your grand kids to feel welcome here, we want you to be able to invite your friends from church, your co-workers to come here” said Hamm.

… Continuing their mission to serve others.