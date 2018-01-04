SARASOTA – John Pether finished his project of chronicling the history of the Sarasota Sailing Squadron, and now, he’s channeling his love for history into something even bigger.

If you’re a history buff, you may have visited the Chidsey Library, a building rich with stories of Sarasota’s past, but there’s just one problem.

“This beautiful building is very small and very limited compared to all the amazing artifacts and history that we have in the whole state of Florida,” Pether said.

He says the only two Florida history museums are in Tallahassee and Gainesville, leaving 185,000 K-12 students in southwest Florida without a closer option.

“What can we do to raise money to build a huge modern history museum?” Pether said.

Pether plans to use 100,000 sq. feet for the new museum, which he’s calling something else.

“I want to think of it as a time machine,” Pether said. “I’m gonna call it, ‘a time machine linking history of the past to the present.’”

Forget the time and the money it will take. He says the biggest challenge with a history museum is attracting people of all ages.

“I came upon the new technologies of virtual reality and augmented reality,” Pether said.

Where you can use holograms to make things come to life.

“This is what we’ve gotta do to get people in. It’s gotta be more than a museum; it’s gotta be an entertainment area,” Pether said.

Showcasing all of Florida, from its beginning, to how we see it now.

“… and include Sarasota County history because we’ve got amazing history in this county,” Pether said.

Which he says we all could use a little more of.

“Well they say that if you don’t understand history, you’re gonna make mistakes of history of the past,” Pether said. “So I think history is a vital thing that everybody should learn.”

Pether says he couldn’t tackle this without the SRQ Historic Commission, the SRQ Historial Resources Department, and Friends of the History Center.

There is no set location for the museum yet.