SARASOTA – The winter storm in the northeast is affecting commuters on the Suncoast as well.

At Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, arrivals and departures to Portland, Maine, Newark; LaGuardia and JFK have been canceled as of 12:30 P.M. Thursday, January 4.

Punta Gorda Airport’s lone carrier, Allegiant Air, lost flights to Trenton, New Jersey, Providence, Rhode Island and Portsmouth, New Hampshire as of late morning.

Airlines at Tampa International canceled some flights to Providence, Boston, Philadelphia, Hartford and Chicago.

The list of affected flights to Tampa was still growing as of late morning.