SARASOTA COUNTY – A suspect is on the loose after an attempted robbery in North Port.

North Port Police Department say they received a call just after 9 P.M. Wednesday.

The robbery occurred at the George Mullen Activity Center when an employee was closing the building when a man walked up to him and demanded the money they have in a safe.

When the employee did not comply the suspect pulled a gun on him, the suspect eventually gave up and fled the scene.

North Port Police department sent out their K9 unit in search of the suspect.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office assisted with their helicopter in the surrounding area.

As of now no arrests have been made and nobody is injured.

North Port Police say the suspect is a black male, wearing a blue hoodie and jeans the facility is safe and Winter Camp will go on as planned Thursday morning.