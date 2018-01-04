SARASOTA – Mote Marine Lab is remembering Senior Scientist Dr. John Reynolds who passed away December 23rd.

Conservation and education were the driving forces of Dr. John Reynolds’ work.

“Trying to protect species to make sure that they didn’t go extinct,” Dr. Dana Wetzel says. “To do all that we could to help implement policy that made sense not only for the animals but for people.”

Dr. Reynolds’ lead Mote’s Manatee Research Program was appointed by three presidents to lead the US Marine Mammal Commission. With the help of his team, he completed more aerial surveys of manatee’s than any other group of scientists in the world.

“It was John’s charm that made it all happen,” Dr. Wetzel said. “And everyone looked at John for guidance and advice. I don’t think I met a single person that didn’t like John.”

Longtime research partner and friend Dr. Dana Wetzel traveled with Reynolds to study animals from the Arctic to the Caribbean.

“He was as kind a person as you will ever come across,” Dr. Wetzel said. “He was a gentlemen, I don’t know that I ever saw him angry, frustrated yes, angry no.”

She says he was smart, goofy and a self-described technological dinosaur.

“When it came to doing something like developing an excel graph,” Dr. Wetzel said. “He absolutely would just throw his hands up, and he would have no idea how to make that happen.”

Dr. Wetzel says he always tried to inspire new generations of scientists.

“He always had time for anyone,” Dr. Wetzel said. “If they wanted to come talk about their careers in Science, or education in science.”

Dr. Wetzel says his legacy will live on in those he inspired.

“There’s just so many people he touched,” Dr. Wetzel said. “And in a good way, we all need to reach out and do the things that John did.”

Mote Marine Lab is working on a memorial for Dr. Reynolds and is asking anyone interested in sharing a story, memory or condolence for the family to email rememberingjohnreynolds@mote.org.