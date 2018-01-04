Mr. Sparky

SARASOTA – The nation’s big temperature dip is affecting sea turtles, bringing them to Mote’s sea turtle hospital.

Mote is monitoring ten sea turtles from the Cape Cod area who were cold stunned.

The turtles have been swimming in the sea turtle hospital since early December, but they still have a ways to go.
The sea turtles body temperature needs to warm back up, and all the infections cleared, before Mote releases them.

Rehabilitation and Medical Care Coordinator, Lynne Byrd, says even though the temps are rising on the Suncoast,
Turtles in our waters still can be cold stunned, when water temps dip below 50.
Byrd says, be on the lookout for turtles you think could be in distress.

If you see a turtle in distress call Mote’s Stranding Investigations Hotline at 941-988-0212, or call FWC at 866-392-4286.

