TALLAHASSEE – Governor Rick Scott is responding to media reports that President Trump’s administration is planning to announce Florida offshore drilling plans.

In a letter from Thursday, January 4, Governor Scott said he opposes any plans to drill off of the coast of Florida and is requesting a meeting with Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to discuss his concerns.

The Washingtion Examiner broke the story, saying Zinke is planning to announce an ambitious drilling policy to drill in the Arctic, Pacific Coast, Atlantic Coast and the Gulf of Mexico.