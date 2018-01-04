SARASOTA – There will be no charges filed against a former Sarasota prosecutor who was involved in two separate crashes on the same night.

The Herald-Tribune reports 18 months ago, Jessie Weissman reportedly spent a day drinking at a “pub crawl” in Punta Gorda before she was involved in the crashes.

None of the deputies or troopers who responded administered any field sobriety tests. A state trooper later gave her a ride home.

According to documents obtained by the paper from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, two law enforcement officers who were at the second crash site later told investigators they could smell alcohol on her breath and that she seemed impaired.

TheFDLE investigation was inconclusive. The investigation’s findings will now be sent to the Florida Bar Association.