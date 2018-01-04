MANATEE COUNTY – A man is behind bars after robbing a bank with a firearm.

Bradenton Police Department say they received a call just before 4 P.M. Thursday, January 4. Officers and Bradenton Fire Rescue were at Florida Central Credit Union in the 700 block of 9th Street West.

The suspect, 18-year-old Julian Jimenez, carried a semi–automatic handgun and fired two shots into the ceiling. After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled the scene in a car.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office later received a call regarding a suspicious person in the 2600 block of 33rd Avenue Drive East. Deputies recognized the suspect and the Bradenton Police Department responded to arrest him.

Bradenton Police Department Lieutenant Brian Thiers says Jimenez made it very clear he was robbing the bank.

“He made several utterances about this being a bank robbery. He jumped the counter of one of the tellers, filled a grocery bag with… we haven’t determined the amount of money yet… but an undetermined amount of money and then left the bank.”

No one was injured during the crime.