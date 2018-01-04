BRADENTON- A decision every driver has to make approaching a yellow light: slow down or speed up. Would a red light camera system at stoplights alter that decision, creating less collisions?

A question Bradenton officials decided to answer themselves.

“If we don’t fight for public safety and doing things to improve safety, then what are we doing,” said Vice Mayor of the Bradenton City Council, Gene Brown.

Initially when red light cameras were first installed in 2009, the camera system’s vendor tracked the cameras, stating that 7 intersections in the city were problematic. Later on after conducting research, Bradenton Police Department narrowing it down to five intersections.

Nearly a year and a half ago, the city’s contract with the system’s vendor expired, removing all cameras.

Wednesday city council members and Bradenton Police Department discussed bringing them back.

Brown in favor of the cameras, “It’s actually a lot safer getting in a rear end accident than a T–bone accident. So if red light cameras are there and I don’t want to say cause a rear end accident but rear end is less likely to injure or hurt somebody,” he said.

With citation fees mostly going towards the state and the vendor, the city wasn’t profiting from the system.

“They told us it’d be about $1200 a month that if everything was the same as it was before, we would have to pay out of pocket about $1200 a month. Do that times 12. It’s about $14,000. Is public safety worth $14,000,” Brown said.

Councilman, Bemis Smith says the system is essentially useless. “They haven’t been proven in the data that I’ve seen to save lives, in fact they’ve increased accidents,” he said.

Both council members agree if the motion passes, it should be executed differently.

“Computers and sensors that determine whether a car is moving too quickly coming up to an intersection and if it determines that, it can hold the light in the opposite direction long enough for that car to clear,” Smith said.

Brown and Smith say it’s pocket change compared to the value of a life.

Bradenton City Council and BPD do not have any immediate plans to bring back the cameras and will further assess a possible motion in future meetings.