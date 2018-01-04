SARASOTA – It’s a bit of a drive, but worth your time. We’re talking about the Estero Fine Art Show taking place January 6th and 7th at the Gulf Coast Town Center in Fort Myers.

The show’s focus is juried, high-quality fine arts and crafts. Everything is original and personally handmade by the artists who are exhibiting at the show.

All art is for sale… sculptures, paintings, clay, glass, jewelry, fiber, wood, photography and mixed media in all prices ranges.

Admission is free, but an optional $5 donation helps pay the costs of the show and supports the institute for the arts & education.

You can also kick off the new year at Casa Smeralda Fashion Style and Art on St. Armands Circle.

You’ll find casual style for the street, happy hour, resort and cruise chic. Casa SmeraldaFashion Style and Art emphasizes products made in the U.S. with most of their jewelry made by local artists.

If you’d like to share your event or opening, please email Nancy O’Neil at gallery@snntv.com.