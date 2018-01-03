BRADENTON – Sixty-one-year-old Diane D’anca is being charged with practicing medicine and cosmetology without a license and possession of a controlled substance.

Investigators say records dating back to 2011 show D’anca performed more than 100 procedures illegally.

According to Bradenton Police, the back bedroom of her home in the 3200 block of 63rd Street West resembled a medical office with supplies and medications.

Police documents state a large amount of counterfeit and non-FDA Botox was also seized.

D’anca was released the following day on December 22nd on a $3,120 bond.

If you’ve received any cosmetic or medical treatment from Danca contact Detective Carl Jones (941) 932-9351.

