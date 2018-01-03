SARASOTA – Venice’s Jaivon Heiligh is named to MaxPreps All-American team.

He made the first-team after also breaking state records for receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

IMG Academy’s defensive lineman Xavier Thomas and defensive back Brendan Radley–Hiles also made the first–team.

The Ascenders offensive lineman Curtis Dunlap Jr. and defensive lineman Taron Vincent earned second–team honors.

The honor meaning they are 1 of the 62 best high school football players in the country.

Ben Bobick
