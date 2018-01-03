SARASOTA – As colder weather makes its way to the Suncoast, residents make their way to the stores to stock up.

“Tennis shoes and a sweater today. Cool! First time in the last year,” said Jennifer Lerose, a shopper in Sam’s Club.

A rapid change in weather on the Suncoast. Low temperatures mean jackets, gloves, and boots for residents.

Retailers stock up preparing for anything a Florida winter might have in store.

Employees at the Sarasota Sam’s Club, located on Cattleman Rd in Sarasota say their wintertime selection is a lot smaller compared to their northern branches. But what they do have in stock is selling out fast.

“We have a variety of space heaters. We have fire logs. We sell outdoor fire pits. If someone still wants to brave the weather,” said Store Manager, Christopher Baxter.

Baxter says he’s seen two demographics in his store. Some refusing to brave the cold…others browsing for a different reason.

“Probably going to buy a coat because I like it,” Lerose said.

Embracing the change in weather. “I turned my heater on for the first time yesterday to get the chill out of my house. I’ve lived here my whole life so I’m really enjoying the three or four days of cold weather we get here,” she said.

“I’m enjoying the change of season we’re having here and the temperature with the season,” Frank Pallaria Sr, a shopper.

Residents buying space heaters this season are encouraged to carefully read manuals to avoid any hazards to their households.