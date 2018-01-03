SUNCOAST – It’s going to get cold on the Suncoast, but forget about snow.

The biggest concern is wind chill, which will be in the mid- to upper-30s. Local farms and nurseries have been preparing for a potential freeze by moving tropical and potted plants indoors and covering landscaping with blankets.

According to the National Weather Service, the front that dipped into Florida has a 20% chance of rain in Sarasota-Manatee.

The only snow forecast is for the Florida Panhandle, which has a meager 10% chance of a “wintry mix.”

Forecasts call for highs of 50s and 60s and lows in the mid-30s through Friday, but growers say cold air alone won’t cause significant damage to crops.