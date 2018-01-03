SARASOTA – Poinsettias are a nice touch during the holiday season but did you know these festive plants can last all year?

Belonging to the Orban family for 100 years, Orban’s nursey is known for their vibrant red plants.

“We sold probably close to 200,000 poinsettias,” said Marty Orban, Owner of Orban’s Nursery.

Normally, their greenhouses are filled with thousands of poinsettias. However, since the season is gone, so are they. These red vibrant plants are native to Mexico and thrive in tropical conditions. Homeowners can save their poinsettia if they plant them properly.

“So the secret to being successful is as soon as its warm enough right after Christmas to get them in the ground,” said Pat Williams, Resdiental Horticulturist Extension Agent at the University of Florida IFAS.

Once in the ground, light they receive is also important to their growth.

“If the homeowner wants them to bloom next year they need to be someplace where you don’t have artificial light. So when planting it they need good light,” said Williams.

With tender love and care, poinsettias can be saved for another year.