SARASOTA – A Sarasota man is dead after crashing in the roundabout on Tuttle Avenue Wednesday, January 3.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports 26-year-old Jacob Brown was driving a Kia north on Tuttle Avenue at about 3 A.M., approaching the Siesta Drive roundabout.

Brown lost control of the car and hit a curb. He then struck a tree in the median. Brown, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.