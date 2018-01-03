SARASOTA – A local fraternity steps up to help Booker High School students.

In its second year, the Gamma Xi Boule Internship Program, sponsored by the Sarasota Chapter of National Black Fraternity Sigma Pi Phi, allows a select group of Booker students to intern for a semester at a maximum of 10 hours a week for $10 an hour at local organizations like the Sarasota Police Department, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe and the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

The programs are paid for in part by the fraternity’s foundation and by the institutions. Once the students apply through Booker for the program, they are taken through an interview process that mirrors what one might find in the “real world.”

The Herald-Tribune says the organization is hosting a fundraiser on February 10 with proceeds that will benefit undeserved youth in Sarasota and Bradenton. Tickets are $250 per person. The event is from 6-11 P.M. at the Ritz.