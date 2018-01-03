SARASOTA – Former Riverview Ram, now Michigan star, Karan Higdon could declare for the NFL Draft.

The junior could elect to skip his senior season in Ann Arbor for the pros.

He was Michigan’s leading rusher this year and fell just 6 yards short in Monday’s Outback Bowl of becoming their first running back to eclipse the 1,000 yard mark for a season since 2011.

The 2015 Riverview graduate will mull the idea with his family and head coach Jim Harbaugh before making a decision.

The 2018 NFL Draft is in April, taking place from the 26th–28th.