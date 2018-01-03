SARASOTA – Former Riverview Ram, now Michigan star, Karan Higdon could declare for the NFL Draft.

The junior could elect to skip his senior season in Ann Arbor for the pros.

He was Michigan’s leading rusher this year and fell just 6 yards short in Monday’s Outback Bowl of becoming their first running back to eclipse the 1,000 yard mark for a season since 2011.

The 2015 Riverview graduate will mull the idea with his family and head coach Jim Harbaugh before making a decision.

The 2018 NFL Draft is in April, taking place from the 26th–28th.

SHARE
Previous articleFlorida legislative session begins January 9
Next articleVenice’s Heiligh, IMG players named to MaxPreps All-American team
Ben Bobick
Ben Bobick
http://snntv.com

Ben Bobick is a multimedia journalist from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He is a May 2016 graduate of Penn State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a Sports Journalism Certificate from the John C. Curley Center for Sports Journalism.
At Penn State, Ben hosted a radio show four days a week and was a member of the Emmy Award winning student-run newscast, the Centre County Report where he was a sports anchor and reporter.
Ben was also part of the inaugural class of the Penn State Hollywood Program. He interned for KABC-TV in Los Angeles as an entertainment intern. He had the opportunity to interview Grammy award winning artist Kendrick Lamar, Fifth Harmony, Jennifer Garner and the season 22 cast of Dancing with the Stars among others.
In his spare time, Ben loves to watch and play sports. Being from Pittsburgh, he’s a big Steelers, Pirates and Penguins fan. Ben is an avid golfer and loves to hit the course any time he can. He is very active on social media, so feel free to tweet him (@BeBo_Here) or get in touch with him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/BenBobickTV). For story ideas or a news tip you can also get in touch by e-mailing him at ben.bobick@snntv.com.