SARASOTA – The start of 2018 is bringing new laws to Florida.

Minimum Wage Earners got a 15 cent raise to start the year, to bring Florida’s minimum wage to $8.25 an hour.

Six bills signed into law in 2017 also took effect Monday.

Senate Bill 590 gives Unmarried Florida parents a new parenting plan option to help with time-sharing agreements and visitation times.

Health Insurers and Maintenance Organizations are now required to offer “Medication Synchronization” once a year. Under Senate Bill 800, Patients will now be able to align the refill dates of perscriptions.

Also taking effect are a number of bills regulating the finance industry.

House Bill 435 revises rules regarding international banking corporations, including issues related to licensure and record keeping.

The Office of Financial Regulation is now prohibited from releasing things such as personal identifying information of customers or shareholders under House Bill 437 which creates public records exemptions for the office when dealing with new entities known as “international trust entities, and “qualified limited service affiliates.”

House Bill 911, makes a series of changes related to rules and licensure for public insurance adjusters.

And in what is seen as a win for rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft, House Bill 647 dissolved the Hillsborough County Public Transportation Commission which was created to regulate things like taxi and Limousine services.

Most other New Laws passed during the 2017 session went into effect July 1st at the start of the states fiscal year.

Florida’s 2018 legislative session begins on Jan 9th.