Lakewood Ranch celebrated Damien Gordon’s 1,000 points Wednesday night against Venice.

It was a three-point Ranch lead when Keon Buckley misses the lay–up but Jack Kelley is there for the put–back and the 5-point lead

Buckley makes a steal but Reese Jackowiak of Venice steals it back, drives and dishes to Bryce Hanley who buries the 3 to cut the lead to 2.

Shortly after, with the Mustangs up 4 again Dylan Gregoire dishes to Jackowiak who goes baseline to cut the mustangs lead to 2, but the Ranch went cray–cray from there.

Evan Spiller tips in the put–back at the 1st Quarter buzzer to start a 30-6 run before the half.

The Mustangs won 72–46 to go to 10–3 on the season.