MANATEE COUNTY – The Manatee County Commission faces several unresolved issues from 2017.

Next week, Manatee County Commissioner Priscilla Whisenant Trace will call her first meeting to order as the board’s new chairperson. One of those issues is the Confederate monument that was taken down and cracked while being moving.

They intend to confer with state Senantor Bill Galvano about getting the State Park Service to accept the monument for Gamble Plantation Historic Park in Ellenton.

The Herald-Tribune says drainage work in neighborhoods near Pearce Drain and Bowlees Creek also is a lingering issue.

After extending county administrator Ed Hunzeker for another year, they must find a replacement for him as he awaits retirement.

They also expect to go over what to do about the lack of hurricane shelters in Manatee County as more schools plan to be built in the coming years.