SARASOTA – January in Florida is Move Over Month, and if you don’t know what that means, it could cost you.

Florida Highway Patrol State Trooper Kenn Watson says the last several troopers killed in the line of duty died because they were struck on the side of the road.

“Whether it’s a crash or whether it’s someone who is not adhering to the Move Over law, so we’re reaching out to you, asking for your help,” Watson said.

How can you help? Be alert and follow a few simple rules.

“You slow down 20 miles per hour under the posted speed limit,” Upman’s Towing Driver Marcus Powell said. “If you feel that you’re able to safely move over a lane, that’s the better option.”

Whenever you pass any tow truck, ambulance or other emergency vehicle, even a driver changing a tire, but most people do neither.

“They’re not giving that officer an opportunity to work in a safe environment, they’re not giving that tow truck driver the opportunity to load up that disabled vehicle and make it home safely,” Watson said.

Powell is one of those drivers.

“It’s scary, I’ve had plenty of close calls,” Powell said. “I’ve had a four-way just ripped right out of my hand by a semi.”

Another example – he was the driver who responded to the ambulance collision on Christmas Day.

“To see an ambulance flipped over on its side, it was crazy,” Powell said. “And it was all because they were coming through the intersection with their lights and sirens going, and somebody just wasn’t paying attention.”

It all comes down to multitasking behind the wheel.

“This pulls you away from what you should be doing, which is simply paying attention,” Watson said.

“Put your phone down, that text can wait,” Powell said. “You’re putting somebody else’s life in danger and putting your own life at risk as well.”

From two people who this law protects most: Move over, slow down, and just be mindful.

“Give them an opportunity to safely do their work, so they can go home in the evening,” Watson said.

“That’s all we ask, you know, let us go home at night just like you want to. We all have families as well,” Powell said.