SARASOTA – Officials respond to reports of a fire inside a Sarasota medical plaza.

Crews were called to the Waldemere Medical Plaza Wednesday, January 3. The fire started in the AC unit on the fifth floor.

A woman inside says she was on the sixth floor when they told them to evacuate. As she walked down the stairs, she smelled smoke.

People inside evacuated the building and were directed to an auditorium.

There are no reports of injuries.