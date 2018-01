NORTH PORT- North Port Police responded to an attempted robbery near city hall.

According to the North Port Police department Twitter feed, it happened Wednesday night at the George Mullen Community Center. One city employee at the property during the crime was unharmed.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a solid blue hoodie and armed with a gun. Police are searching for the suspect with k-9 units and a helicopter.

