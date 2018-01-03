MANATEE COUNTY – The Salvation Army Cold Shelter in Bradenton is at full capacity.

Bradenton Herald reports the Salvation Army has had to turn away some people at their branch location on 14th Street West Wednesday.

The shelter is able to hold 150 people and took in more than it could hold on Monday and Tuesday night.

Salvation Army says to arrive early to seek shelter from the cold as they take in people at 6 P.M.

Sarasota County emergency officials say Grace Methodist Church in Venice and New Hope Community Church in North Port will have cold shelters open Thursday.