WFLA – A teenage girl was among two people who were shot and killed by security guards outside a pop-up teen club in East Tampa, Florida Monday, January 1.

Jyhaad D. Grant, 25, and Julissa D. Jackson, 15, were found dead inside a vehicle after they were shot by two security guards who feared for their lives. Grant and Jackson were Tampa residents.

About 150 to 200 people were attending a teen night at “The Club” from 8 p.m. until midnight on Monday. The event closed early at 10:45 p.m. because of multiple fights.

According to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office investigators, the crowd was in the process of leaving when the armed security guards heard fireworks and then gun shots.

The security guards were investigating where the gun shots were coming from and saw a person firing a gun from a car.

Both security guards returned fire.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2Cy2ktD