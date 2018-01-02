TALLAHASSEE – A new bill could ban texting while driving in the state of Florida.

Currently, texting by noncommercial drivers is a secondary offense. Law enforcement officers must see another violation like speeding or an illegal lane change before they cite a driver for texting.

The Herald-Tribune reports the bill would make texting a primary offense. The fine for a first offense would remain $30 and add no points to the driver’s record.

Previous attempts failed, but this bill has support from lawmakers.

Forty-three states already have made texting while driving a primary offense. Three besides Florida list it as a secondary offense.