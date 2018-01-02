BRADENTON – Clancy’s Shamrock Shiver Charity Plunge and live auction gulf plunge raises over $20,000 for children’s charities.

Organizers said 115 participants signed up for the far-from-intimidating plunge into the lukewarm Gulf of Mexico waters at Bradenton Beach. The youngest participant was a two-month old child.

According to the Herald-Tribune, since 2009, Clancy’s has raised almost $216,000 for children plus the $20,073 raised Monday with 100% of the money going to children’s groups in Sarasota and Manatee.

The groups include foster programs, school district programs to feed children, and homeless assistance. This was their 10th annual event.