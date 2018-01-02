SARASOTA – There’s no surprise that when it rains, it pours on the Suncoast. That means flood-prone roadways in Downtown Sarasota.

The Herald-Tribune reports potential fixes won’t be cheap, quick or easy because the storm water system is city-owned, county maintained and buried underneath U.S. 41.

City manager Tom Barwin says insufficient county maintenance is to blame, but that has done little to dissuade residents who believe the newly constructed “Vue” has caused the flooding.

Sarasota County plans to launch a study of the storm water system along the city’s Bayfront in an effort to find potential solutions.