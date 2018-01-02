SARASOTA COUNTY – The Sarasota-Manatee commercial real estate market is “hot.”

According to the Herald-Tribune local realtor’s letter grades for this year’s residential market mostly fit into a tight and bright range from B++ to A+.

Michael Saunders, whose Sarasota-born-and-based commercial real estate division continues to lead the region in contracts, specifically cited three reasons.

  1. Office vacancy rates have stabilized but rents continue to have room to increase.
  2. Downtown Sarasota Class A rental rates increased 6.4% from a year ago and rents have remained constant and for the fifth straight quarter
  3. In specifically describing Manatee County and Bradenton, vacancy rates are dropping