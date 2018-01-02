SARASOTA COUNTY – The Sarasota-Manatee commercial real estate market is “hot.”
According to the Herald-Tribune local realtor’s letter grades for this year’s residential market mostly fit into a tight and bright range from B++ to A+.
Michael Saunders, whose Sarasota-born-and-based commercial real estate division continues to lead the region in contracts, specifically cited three reasons.
- Office vacancy rates have stabilized but rents continue to have room to increase.
- Downtown Sarasota Class A rental rates increased 6.4% from a year ago and rents have remained constant and for the fifth straight quarter
- In specifically describing Manatee County and Bradenton, vacancy rates are dropping