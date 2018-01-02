PUNTA GORDA – The City of Punta Gorda welcomes its first female police chief.

Pamela R. Davis replaces former chief Tom Lewis. Lewis was found not guilty of culpable negligence in the 2016 accidental death of a woman shot in a citizen’s Police Academy training exercise.

During Davis’ first 30 to 90 days, she plans to assess the entire department from leadership to policies, training and focusing on community policing. She is planning a citizens’ chief advisory council to provide the community with more access to her office.

Davis also wants officers to increase their exposure – attending community meetings and getting to know residents.