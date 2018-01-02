MANATEE COUNTY – The first Manatee County baby of 2018 brings six pounds of joy to a family.

Emily Baker wept tears of happiness Monday to see how her tiny newborn son.

According to the Bradenton Herald, Kiah Casseus was born at 1:25 A.M. weighing six pounds, three ounces and measuring 19 1/2 inches long, making him not only Manatee County’s first baby of 2018, but the entire Suncoast’s.

Baker, who is from the Palmetto area, was feeling fine physically Monday, although she said there were some dramatics near the end of her natural birth when Kiah changed positions just before delivery.

But her tears were because of the loving support from her boyfriend’s family, she said.