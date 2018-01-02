SARASOTA – A man is on a mission to establish a history museum in Sarasota.

John Pether calls his project “Florida History Expo: A Time Machine of History Then and Now.”

The plan calls for incorporating virtual and augmented reality. He says it will be the first museum in the United States to offer such modern technologies. Holograms will bring to life historic figures, places and events. You would be able to camp with the Native Americans or take a tour with John Ringling through the John and Mable Museum of Art.

According to the Herald-Tribune, his action plan for funding is based on the Tampa History Center’s success, which for them was a three-way partnership between Hillsborough County, the city of Tampa, and a nonprofit.

Hillsborough contributed $17 million toward the building construction, Tampa donated 2.5 acres of land, and the nonprofit operates the facility.