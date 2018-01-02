“When combined with breezy north winds, minimum wind chills will be in the low to mid 30s. It is important that the community prepare for colder than usual conditions by taking precautions to protect their homes, families and pets,” says Sarasota County Emergency Management Chief Ed McCrane.

A cold front of arctic high pressure will build over the eastern U.S. and Florida with skies clearing on brisk northwest winds, with low wind chills possible Wednesday night and Thursday night. Well-below-normal temperatures will persist the remainder of the week.

SARASOTA COUNTY – Sarasota County Emergency Management officials are responding to the predicted drop in temperatures to the mid to low 30s this week by designating cold weather shelters for those in need.

The following shelters will be open:

– New Hope Community Church, 5600 S. Biscayne Dr., North Port, will open at 8:15 P.M. Wednesday and 7 P.M. Thursday.

– Grace United Methodist Church, 400 E. Field Ave., Venice, will open at 4:30 P.M. Wednesday and Thursday. A hot meal will be provided.

The Salvation Army will conduct its normal cold weather operation plan Tuesday through Friday, which includes the front porch opening at 4 P.M. with intake expected to begin at 6:30 P.M. The front porch will re-open at 4:30 A.M. and remain open until 5 A.M. when the welcome center opens.

Charlotte County

A cold-weather shelter will open Wednesday and Thursday nights for people who need refuge from the anticipated cold temperatures.

The Homeless Coalition, 1476 Kenesaw St. in Port Charlotte, will be open from 6:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. both nights. The American Red Cross will be supporting the shelter with cots and blankets.

For more information contact the Charlotte County Emergency Management Office at (941) 833-4000.