SARASOTA – Winter has arrived on the Suncoast and it’s expected to stay all week.

Take one step outside and you know its cold.

“We didn’t expect it to be this cold today this is colder than we thought,” said Paul Cole.

Folks are bundled up and layering up for the cold weather and there is a potential it could get colder.

“We could see two or three nights in the low to mid-thirties there is a potential for widespread frost across the Suncaost,” said SNN’S Meteorologist, Dan Henry.

Cole is visiting with his wife Christina and their kids from Canada and they are enjoying the weather.

“It’s not so bad, we can still wear shorts and feel warm,” said Cole.

Other northerners visiting the Suncoast also agree.

“To me it feels like fall. So it doesn’t feel that cold to me, said Rae Young. She is from Massachusetts. “This morning back home I believe it was minus 10.”

But for those without adequate heat the plunging overnight temperatures can be a lot to bear. The Salvation Army on 10th Street has opened up as a cold weather shelter.

“But any individual who is out on the street that doesn’t have somewhere to stay can come in by all means. When they do come in we also offer a meal every night a hot meal that they have of course at no cost to them,” said Chris Johnson, Director of Program Services of The Salvation Army.

A list of cold shelters opening in Sarasota County:

North CountySalvation Army – Center of Hope, 1400 10th St., Sarasota.

The Salvation Army will conduct its normal cold weather operation plan Tuesday through Friday, which includes the front porch opening at 4 p.m., with intake expected to begin at 6:30 p.m.; the front porch will re-open at 4:30 a.m. and remain open until 5 a.m., when the welcome center opens.