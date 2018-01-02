PORT CHARLOTTE – An animal rescued on Christmas Eve makes its way back into the wild in time for the New Year.

According to the Wildlife Center of Venice, a one-year-old bobcat was stranded under the El Jobean Bridge in Port Charlotte.

A volunteer, along with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, helped rescue the cat and put it in a crate. The animal had a bloody nose and some swelling, but no long-lasting injuries.

Posted by Stephanie Hydrusko Boor on Saturday, December 30, 2017

According to wildlife officials, they believe the bobcat may have been hit by a car where it then fell over the bridge and into the water.

Richard Carley from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says he’s never received a water rescue call for a bobcat before.

Freedom run! Posted by Stephanie Hydrusko Boor on Saturday, December 30, 2017

“I tried taking a picture and it hissed at me and scared me,” explains Carley.