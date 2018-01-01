SARASOTA- Sarasota Memorial Hospital welcomed new year’s baby Colton Campbell Arbuckle into the world at 5:31 this morning.

Colton was the first baby born at SMH in 2018.

He was 5 pounds, seven ounces and 19.25 inches.

He was 9 days early according to the hospital’s release.

His mother Meghan went into labor around 4 a.m December 31st and roughly 24 hours later, baby Colton was brought into the world.

Staff presented the family with a special new year’s baby basket filled with gifts.

Congratulations to Meghan and Colton’s dad, Logan!