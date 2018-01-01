SARASOTA COUNTY – It is day one of 2018 and many people try to improve their quality of life with a New Year’s resolution.

2017 is in the rear view mirror with the New Year now front and center.

We went to downtown Sarasota and asked some people what their new year’s resolutions would be.

“I did not have one until yesterday when somebody told me I should be less sarcastic which was interesting. Four other people agreed at breakfast that I should be less sarcastic. So I am probably thinking it’s a good idea. I’m gonna give it a shot and to travel more, “said Eric Sommer of Connecticut.

“I wanna help sober people you know. Like 90 percent of people go back to drugs and alcohol and stuff. So you know only 11 percent actually makes it out of sobriety so you know. That’s something you know I wanna help people get sober, “said Danielle Samuels of Sarasota.

“My New Year’s resolution is to actually write the children’s book which I have been meaning to write for a long time, “said Chris Abram of New Jersey.

“I’ve decided to set 12 separate resolutions one for each month and the first one is to get digitally organized so I am hoping to get all my files, all of my photos, all of my music in order. But after that I got 11 more, and I am hoping to tackle some health goals, some I don’t know travel goals this year, some financial goals, “said Trisha Morone.

“To work a lot save money stay off of social media and spend more time with God, “said Brittney Zipperer of Bradenton.

All of us at SNN wish you a healthy prosperous Happy New Year!