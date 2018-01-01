SARASOTA- There’s no surprise that when it rains, it pours on the Suncoast… and that includes flood–prone roadways in Downtown Sarasota.

Although flooding is hardly new, it appears to happen ever more frequently.

The Herald-Tribune reports, potential fixes won’t be cheap, quick, or easy.

That’s because the storm water system is city–owned, county maintained, and buried underneath state–controlled right of way on U.S. 41.

City manager Tom Barwin has said insufficient county maintenance is to blame, but that has done little to dissuade residents who believe the newly constructed “vue” has caused the flooding.

Sarasota County plans to launch a study of the storm water system along the city’s Bayfront in an effort to find potential solutions.